Detroit Historical Society receives national award for Detroit 67 project

DETROIT - The Detroit Historical Society received a national honor for their community engagement project commemorating the 50-year anniversary of the 1967 riots.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced 10 recipients of the 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The museum’s project, Detroit 67: Looking back to Move Forward, covered a vast timeline leading up the police raid of a blind pig at the corner of Clairmont and 12th streets on July 23, 1967.

“I am honored to accept the National Medal on behalf of the Detroit Historical Society and its partners,” said Bob Bury, executive director of the Detroit Historical Society. “Detroit 67: Looking Back to Move Forward has been a transformative project from the moment that it was conceived. Recognition as a National medal Winner validates our decision to embrace difficult subject matter in a bold, inclusive, and progressive way and, as we consider our next initiatives, adds important momentum to the organizational transformation already underway.”

The other 2018 National Medal recipients are:

Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Denver, CO)

El Paso Museum of Art (El Paso, TX)

Georgetown Public Library (Georgetown, TX)

History Museum at the Castle (Appleton, WI)

Orange County Library System (Orlando, FL)

Pueblo City-County Library District (Pueblo, CO)

Reading Public Library (Reading, PA)

Rochester Public Library (Rochester, MN)

University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History (Eugene, OR)



