Detroit home set on fire after residents shot, killed inside

DETROIT, Mich. - Two people were shot and killed inside their home on Monterey Street in Detroit Sunday morning, police said. Police believe the suspects involved also set the home on fire.

Some family members cried while others passed around hugs. It was raw emotion from family members after learning their loved ones were dead.

Local 4 was on scene as police surrounded the home. Officers found a man shot to death at the front door of the home, and a woman was found shot and killed in an upstairs bedroom.

Police said the suspect or suspects set the home on fire to hide the evidence. It was a tough pill to swallow for family. No one wanted to talk on camera at the time. The investigation is still ongoing.

If you know anything about this case, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 800-773-2587.

