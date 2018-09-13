Detroit Homecoming bringing business to city

DETROIT - It may be the most sought-after ticket in town, but you can't be a Detroiter to attend.

We are taking you to the Detroit Homecoming and showing you how this three-day event is all about bringing business to Detroit.

Detroit Homecoming has one singular mission and that is bringing homegrown talent back to the Motor City. Organizers of the event are taking great measures to do that.

Local 4 reporter Koco Mcaboy was live at the Lexus Velodrome in midtown Thursday night. It was transformed into a reunion venue for the event.

"Detroit has a unique and wonderful emotional hold on its people both here and elsewhere," said Jim Hayes, founder of Detroit Homecoming.

The event brings people who grew up in Detroit back to the city and reintroduces them to it.

Hayes hopes the event inspires them to invest in their community and hometown

That is what appears to be happening. Over $300 million in investments has been generated through the event.

It is also a way to meet people.

"We're spread out throughout the country. But we have one thing in common, in that we all love our city," said Tudo Pham.

Pham has an extra special connection to Detroit Homecoming.

"I met my husband here so I think I'll say that's the best outcome for Detroit Homecoming," Pham said.

Pham and her husband David Woessner met at Detroit Homecoming two years ago. The couple got married at the Eastern Market in August. They are moving back to the Detroit area from Washington, D.C.

"It was of course very important for us to come back to Detroit and get married in Detroit because it's not only our hometown but it's the city we met in and the city we love," Pham said.

"We'll be moving back to Detroit so we're very excited about that as well, can't wait to be back home."

Detroit Homecoming is about more than bringing in money to the city. It is an opportunity to develop relationships that last a lifetime.

