Detroit homeowner dies after being shot by man who knocked on his door, police say

The scene of a May 20, 2019, deadly shooting on Hubbell Avenue on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said a 23-year-old man was killed Monday by a man who knocked on his door and fired a shot on the city's west side.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 8100 block of Hubbell Avenue.

Police said a man arrived at the home and knocked on the side door. When the 23-year-old man opened the door, the other man fired a shot and ran north on Hubbell Avenue, according to authorities.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim lying face-up on the driveway. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, officials said.

Police said they are searching for a black man with dreadlocks. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

