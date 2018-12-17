Detroit homeowner shot, killed by intruder on Prevost Street

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a deadly home invasion Monday morning on the city's west side.

Police said the intruder got into the home on Prevost Street near Greenfield Road and Grand River Avenue through a window. That's when the 40-year-old homeowner went downstairs to see what the noise was. The man and the intruder got into some sort of scuffle and the homeowner was shot, investigators said.

The man's longtime girlfriend -- of about 10 years -- and their two young children were inside the home at the time of the deadly shooting. They were not hurt. The children are 1 and 4 years old.

No arrests have been made. There is no description of a suspect.

