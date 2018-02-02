Detroit hospital gets 150 children with flu symptoms daily

DETROIT - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms 16 children died of the influenza virus in the final week of January alone, bringing the total number this year to 53.

"We’re talking about as of now, our emergency department has seen about 150 children with flu-like symptoms every day," Dr. Banu Kumar, oh Children’s Hospital of Michigan said.

Kumar says it’s been a busy flu season for Children’s Hospital of Michigan, but it’s not just locally.

“The flu activity all over the country, not just in Michigan has gone up significantly in the recent few weeks,” Kumar said.

About 150 pediatric flu cases per day is what doctors at Children’s Hospital have been dealing with. That’s why they're passing out flyers, letting people know to be careful, especially if you’re sick.

Here’s what to look out for: coughing, sore throats, body aches and fevers.

“There’s a few different viruses, flu A is the one that seems to be going on right now,” said Kumar.

We’re in the middle of flu season, but it’s never too late to protect yourself and those around you. The top recommendations are getting the flu vaccine and frequent hand-washing.

