Detroit hospital gives red hats to babies born in February to awareness of heart disease

Jaivoni White, Victoria Whitehead and Armani Hawkins sport red hats given them as part of the Little Hats, Big Hearts program at Hutzel Women’s Hospital in Detroit. (Photos: DMC)

DETROIT - Babies born at the Detroit Medical Center’s Hutzel Women’s Hospital this month will get red hats to raise awareness of heart disease.

February is American Heart Month.

The hospital has received more than 300 hats that will be distributed as part of the Little Hats, Big Hearts program, which began in Chicago in 2014. Through the program, 660 hospitals in 40 states give more than 100,000 hats to newborns.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, congenital heart defects are present at birth. The defect, which is the most common birth defect in the country, can affect the structure of a baby’s heart and the way it works. This can affect how blood flows from the heart.

"We are proud to do our part to bring attention to congenital heart defects in our most vulnerable population,” said Travis Maher, chief nursing officer at Hutzel Women’s Hospital. “It affects so many and those who know and feel the pain of a loved one touched by this know how important it is for us to raise awareness.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.