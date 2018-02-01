Detroit Iraqi ICE detainee granted bond

DETROIT - Sam Hamama has lived in Michigan with his family for decades, but last June, the family’s life was turned upside down when he was detained by ICE. He’s been detained ever since.

On Thursday, a judge set a bond for $100,000.

There were hugs and emotions outside the Federal Building in Detroit, Thursday morning, as the family of Sam Hamama celebrated.

His story began on June 11, 2017. Hamama was home with his family, when officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement knocked on his door, asking him to come with them.

It has been a long battle, as Hamama feared being deported back to Iraq. On June 15, the ACLU filed a Class-Action lawsuit to immediately stop the deportations of about 115 Iraqi nationals living in Michigan on the grounds that the Federal Government is violating both American and International Law.

