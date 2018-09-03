Detroit Jazz Festival: Some acts shortened, relocated, canceled due to weather delay

DETROIT - Officials with the Detroit Jazz Festival announced some acts will be shortened, relocated and canceled due to a weather delay.

The festival is no longer in a weather delay, but multiple shows have been impacted.

Here's a look at the updated schedule:

JPMorgan Chase Main Stage

Resident Ensemble 5-6:15 p.m. (as originally scheduled): Terri Lyne Carrington and Esperanza Spalding – Tribute to Geri Allen “Flying Toward the Sound,” with Leo Genovese, Kassa Overall and Farah Jasmine Griffin

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage

Canceled: The Four Freshmen and 5 Trombones

5:45-6:45 p.m. Cecile McLorin Salvant

9-10:15 p.m. 2018 Artist-in-Residence: Chick Corea with the Detroit Jazz Festival Symphony Orchestra and conductor, Steven Mercurio

Absopure Water Front Stage

Cancelled: Michael Jellick Sextet

5:45-6:45 p.m. Joey DeFrancesco: Project Freedom

7:30-8:30 p.m.: The Brecker Brothers Band Reunion (originally scheduled on the JPMorgan Chase Main Stage from 3-4:15 p.m.)

Wayne State University Pyramid Stage

Interrupted and will not resume: Duffy King

Canceled: Tenth World featuring Kevin Jones and Kelvin Sholar

5-6 p.m. Leonard Bernstein 100th Anniversary Tribute, featuring Alvin Waddles

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Christian Sands Trio (originally scheduled for 4-5:15 p.m. on the Absopure Water Front Stage)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.