Detroit Jazz Festival: Some acts shortened, relocated, canceled due to weather delay

DETROIT - Officials with the Detroit Jazz Festival announced some acts will be shortened, relocated and canceled due to a weather delay.
The festival is no longer in a weather delay, but multiple shows have been impacted.
Here's a look at the updated schedule:
JPMorgan Chase Main Stage
- Resident Ensemble 5-6:15 p.m. (as originally scheduled): Terri Lyne Carrington and Esperanza Spalding – Tribute to Geri Allen “Flying Toward the Sound,” with Leo Genovese, Kassa Overall and Farah Jasmine Griffin
Carhartt Amphitheater Stage
- Canceled: The Four Freshmen and 5 Trombones
- 5:45-6:45 p.m. Cecile McLorin Salvant
- 9-10:15 p.m. 2018 Artist-in-Residence: Chick Corea with the Detroit Jazz Festival Symphony Orchestra and conductor, Steven Mercurio
Absopure Water Front Stage
- Cancelled: Michael Jellick Sextet
- 5:45-6:45 p.m. Joey DeFrancesco: Project Freedom
- 7:30-8:30 p.m.: The Brecker Brothers Band Reunion (originally scheduled on the JPMorgan Chase Main Stage from 3-4:15 p.m.)
Wayne State University Pyramid Stage
- Interrupted and will not resume: Duffy King
- Canceled: Tenth World featuring Kevin Jones and Kelvin Sholar
- 5-6 p.m. Leonard Bernstein 100th Anniversary Tribute, featuring Alvin Waddles
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Christian Sands Trio (originally scheduled for 4-5:15 p.m. on the Absopure Water Front Stage)
