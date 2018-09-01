Detroit Jazz Festival temporarily postponed due to weather

DETROIT - Detroit Jazz Festival officials temporarily postponed the festival due to high winds, lightning and rain in the area.

All acts were postponed for the safety of attendees, artists, volunteers and staff, according to the Detroit Jazz Festival Facebook page.

Thank you for your patience. We still have lightning in the area, but plan to resume as soon as it clears. Stay tuned for schedule updates. — DetroitJazzFestival (@detroitjazzfest) September 1, 2018

Festival officials hope to resume as soon as the weather clears up and will share schedule updates to their Twitter page.

