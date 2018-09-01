News

Detroit Jazz Festival temporarily postponed due to weather

Plan to resume as soon as weather clears up

DETROIT - Detroit Jazz Festival officials temporarily postponed the festival due to high winds, lightning and rain in the area.

All acts were postponed for the safety of attendees, artists, volunteers and staff, according to the Detroit Jazz Festival Facebook page.

Festival officials hope to resume as soon as the weather clears up and will share schedule updates to their Twitter page.

LINK: twitter.com/detroitjazzfest

