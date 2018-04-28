Detroit kids to develop baseball skills at Corner Ballpark baseball clinic

DETROIT - A clinic is set for Saturday at the former location of Tigers Stadium to help young baseball players develop their skills.

Detroit PAL is hosting a fundamentals baseball clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Corner Ballpark -- 1680 Michigan Ave.

Registration is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The clinic is open to kids from the ages of eight to 13.

Participants will work to develop their skills for the infield and outfield, hitting, base running and strength and agility.

For information about the clinic, contact Jorge Reyna at 248-752-0743, Marc Strong at 734-787-0968 or Richard Reznik at 313-598-2231.

