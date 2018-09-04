Detroit landlords facing charges for allegedly neglecting properties

DETROIT - The city of Detroit has been cracking down on bad landlords, and now, one of them is facing charges.

Laura Casati is one of the residents who rents on West Euclid Street in Detroit.

"This is a beautiful community," Casati said. "It's the biggest reason why we want to stay."

But she said there are problems with the building where she lives.

"We have a very old, faulty, corroded fuse box, no fire alarms, no carbon monoxide detectors and a porch which has recently began to cave in," Casati said.

"I've been here three years and had problems, but they just get worse," resident Stacy Hicks said.

Casati contacted the property manager, First Alliance Investments LLC.

"We've been ignored," Casati said.

Then, she called the city for an inspection.

"Since we have complained to the city of Detroit, our landlords have now filed a retaliatory eviction," Casati said.

She said another problem is it's unclear who the owner is. First Alliance Investments LLC doesn't own the building, and it doesn't have a certificate of compliance, so the business isn't supposed to be renting.

"We've been sending inspectors out," said David Bell, the Detroit director of buildings, safety and engineering. "We've issued tickets. We reached out to the property manager to let them know what's going on, and now it's time to step it up."

The battle will now play out in court, and the city isn't backing down. The property manager will be in court in a couple of weeks and could be fined or put in jail.

Casati is working with her lawyer, Marlayna Schoen, on the case against the property managers.

The arraignment for the property managers is expected to be in about two weeks, Bell said. The owner of the building is facing blight tickets.

Local 4 reached out to the property manager for comment but has not heard back.

