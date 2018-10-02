Detroit Lions' Golden Tate helps after witnessing crash on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT - Two separate crashes held up drivers on Southfield Freeway Tuesday morning.

One of the crashes happened before 8:15 a.m. and had some drivers doing a double-take as they slowed down to get by.

Anyone who thought they saw Lions receiver Golden Tate on the side of the road, was right.

Tate is fine, he witnessed the crash and stopped to help.

Lions beat writer Tim Twentyman drove by the crash and stopped to ask Tate if he was OK and then shared the details on Twitter shortly after.

Tate retweeted that tweet with his own message, just happy the 3-year-old girl involved in the crash was OK.

Michigan State Police didn't have any information on the crash but Twentyman said it looked like a two-car crash and there were no injuries reported.

Just glad everyone was ok. Especially the little 3 year old girl 😢 https://t.co/fqsNYd58SZ — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 2, 2018

