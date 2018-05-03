Detroit makes list of top 50 cities for nightlife internationally

DETROIT - In a recent ranking by vacation rental search engine HomeToGo, Detroit has been ranked No. 16 on a list of the most affordable places to have fun worldwide and No. 3 nationally.

Cities were selected based on the number and quality of venues and events. Detroit is one of only two Midwestern cities to make the list, with Chicago ranking No. 45.

Cape Town, South Africa was listed as the most affordable place to party in 2018,

Four price factors were researched for each city: the cost of entry, beer, long drinks and vodka shots. After at least five venues were researched for each city, an average price was calculated, allowing HomeToGo to rank the 50 locations from most affordable to least affordable.

Detroit was ranked 11th in terms of entry costs.

Some notable takeaways from the Club Price Index 2018:

The average cover charge is $17.23.

The average cost of a beer is $5.78.

The average long drink costs $10.26.

The average vodka shot costs $5.93

Seven of the top 10 most expensive cities for clubbing are in the United States.

You can view the full list here.

