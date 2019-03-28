Detroit making push for 2020 census participation

DETROIT - The city of Detroit says it loses $1,800 a year for every person that is not counted in the U.S. census.

That's why it is making a big push ahead of the 2020 census to get people counted. A census kickoff event is being held April 1.

The federal government distributes more than $14 billion in funding to the state of Michigan each year based on the census count for programs including Medicaid, Food Stamps, school lunches, special education and road construction.

In May 2018, census figures showed Michigan grew by 0.3 percent to more than 9,960,000 residents between 2016 and 2017. Detroit saw a drop of nearly 2,380 residents over the same time period.

The city’s population has declined 6 percent since 2010. Mayor Mike Duggan has vowed to turn around the trend.

