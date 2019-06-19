Detroit man accused of beating 44-year-old to death on city's east side

DETROIT - A Detroit man is accused of beating a 44-year-old man to death on the city's east side, police said.

Andre Lamont Cockerham Jr., 24, has been charged in the murder of Andre Buford Sr., 44, also of Detroit.

Detroit police were called around 2 p.m. Nov. 3, 2018, to the 16900 block of Carlisle Street, officials said.

Police found Buford's body inside a home, authorities said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A Detroit police investigation led to Cockerham's arrest. He is accused of fatally beating and robbing Buford, officials said.

Cockerham is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery and unlawful driving away of an automobile.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning in 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 3 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 10.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.