Detroit man accused of breaking into Warren home to steal Christmas gifts

A Detroit man has been arrested and charged after breaking into a Warren home to steal Christmas gifts last week, officials announced Thursday.

Adam Jarjusey, 37, is charged with second-degree home invasion. Police said Jarjusey broke into the home of a 27-year-old single mother on December 20. He stole presents from under the Christmas tree, including gifts meant for her 8-year-old daughter.

Surveillance footage from the burglary showed Jarjusey feeding treats to the family dog to keep it calm, while he took presents from under the tree.

Police said they were able to identify Jarjusey because he left his cell phone in the home.

Following the break-in, there was an outpouring of support from the community. Police took donations to replace the stolen gifts and provide the family a merry Christmas.

Jarjusey was arraigned before 37th District Court Judge John Chmura. He faces up to 15 years in prison. Bond was set at $100,000 to appear for a probable cause conference on January 4, 2018. A preliminary exam is set for January 11, 2018.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.