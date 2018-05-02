Detroit man accused of grabbing woman by hair, striking her with handgun, shooting her leg

DETROIT - A 57-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Ypsilanti woman.

Police said Zakiya Johnson went to the home of Theron Dewayne Rutledge around 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of 25th Street in Detroit.

Rutledge is accused of grabbing Johnson by the hair, striking her with a handgun and shooting her in the leg after she arrived. When officers arrived, they found Johnson on the floor with a a gunshot wound to her leg.

She said she was able to crawl into the next room and call 911 after the attack.

Rutledge is charged with discharge of a firearm in a building, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, domestic violence and three felony firearms violations.

Rutledge was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court. He is being held on $50,000 bail and will have to wear a GPS tether and have no contact with the victim upon release.

