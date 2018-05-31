Detroit man accused of hiding father's death for 17 years to get $250K in social security benefits

The payments added up to $253,327, officials said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 62-year-old Detroit man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $250,000 in Social Security Administration benefits, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced.

According to court documents, Claude Hopkins' father was receiving Social Security retirement insurance benefits when he passed away in 1999. The Social Security Administration Office was never informed of his death, so it continued to pay benefits into a bank account in his name.

The payments continued for about 17 years, and Hopkins is accused of converting those benefit payments by forging his father's name on dozens of checks. The payments added up to $253,327, officials said.

In 2016, an SSA initiative designed to fight fraud made contact with Hopkins, who said his father was out of town. Further attempts to reach his father were unsuccessful, and a fraud referral was made to the agency's office of the inspector general.

Officials later confirmed that Hopkins' father was dead.

Hopkins was arrested and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. He will be required to pay the full amount back to the SSA.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.

