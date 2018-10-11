Detroit man accused of seriously injuring woman during child custody dispute in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Detroit man is accused of seriously injuring a woman during an argument over child custody in Bloomfield Township.

Police were called at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 2400 Telegraph Road for a felonious assault complaint.

A woman told police that a child custody issue with Deantae Danrious Parker, her son's father, had escalated into an altercation. She said she suffered major injuries during the altercation and was taken to a hospital.

The baby was found safe at a relative's house, police said.

Parker was arrested and charged with doing great bodily harm less than murder, fourth-degree child abuse, domestic violence, assault and battery and reckless driving.

He was arraigned Thursday in 48th District Court and is being held on $1 million bail.

Parker is scheduled to return to court Oct. 22.

