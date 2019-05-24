Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old boy in abandoned garage

A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a teen, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit man is accused of following a 16-year-old boy who was walking to school into an abandoned garage and sexually assaulting him, police said.

The boy was walking around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Greydale Avenue and Pickford Street on Detroit's west side when he noticed a vehicle following him, according to authorities.

Ali Sleiman Kdouh, 38, of Detroit, was driving the vehicle and tried to convince the boy to get inside, police said.

The boy walked away, called 911 and went into an abandoned garage to try to escape Kdouh, officials said.

Kdouh followed the boy into the garage and sexually assaulted him, according to police.

The boy escaped the abandoned garage, called 911 again and ran to another abandoned property, according to authorities.

Kdouh followed the boy again and entered the abandoned house, police said. The boy refused to go inside the house and stood outside until officers arrived.

Kdouh was arrested at the scene, police said.

He is charged with criminal sexual conduct -- assault with intent to penetrate, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, stalking a minor, indecent exposure and carrying a concealed weapon.

Kdouh is expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

