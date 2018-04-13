Detroit man arrested during attempted carjacking pleads guilty to targeting casino patrons

DETROIT - A Detroit man pleaded guilty to conspiring to rob patrons of Detroit-area casinos at gunpoint.

According to court records, Damon Washington, 27, started planning the robberies in August 2017. Initially, he planned to rob casino patrons of their winnings, but the robberies escalated to carjackings. Washington and his co-conspirator would cause a traffic accident and then rob victims of their money, phone and wallets before stealing their vehicle.

Washington was arrested Oct. 2, 2017 during an attempted carjacking.

When searching his home after his arrest, police found identity documents for his robbery and carjacking victims, three dozen fraudulent credit cards and equipment to produce more counterfeit credit cards.

Washington's plea agreement could land him in prison for 39-41 years.

