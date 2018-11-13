Detroit man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Nicholas Thaier Mukhtar, 29, of Detroit has been arrested following a multicounty investigation.

DETROIT - Nicholas Thaier Mukhtar, 29, of Detroit, has been arrested following a multicounty investigation.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit's, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the announcement of Mukhtar's arrest on Tuesday. The MSP CCU/ICAC Task Force's Grand Rapids Office began communicating online with a subject later identified as Mukhtar.

During online chats, Mukhtar sent child sexually abusive material to detectives. A search warrant was obtained for his Detroit residence and was executed on Nov. 9, and devices and evidence pertaining to the investigation were located. Mukhtar was arrested at the scene.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Mukhtar with two counts of child sexually abusive material, two counts of communicating with another to commit felony and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned in 36th District Court on Sunday and issued a $75,000 bond.

