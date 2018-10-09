Detroit man arrested for failing to pay $100K back in child support

DETROIT - Harley K. Brown, 66, of Detroit, was charged Tuesday with one felony count of failure to pay child support.

Brown is alleged to owe $99,535.91 in back child support for one child over the course of eight years.

The charge against Brown was brought by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's Child, Elder and Family Financial Crimes Division.

Brown was arraigned Tuesday before Magistrate Dawn White in 36th District Court in Detroit. His bond was set at $25,000, 10 percent bond.

Brown is known for his real estate holdings in Detroit. As recently as May 2018, Brown was a part of the ownership group of the former Southwest Detroit Hospital building.

The CEFC division works to find parents who have the ability to pay child support but refuse to do so. Schuette noted that while Michigan law allows for felony charges in some child support cases, the main goal in the department is to get noncustodial parents to resume regular child support payments. As a result, Michigan children get the resources they deserve.

