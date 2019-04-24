Detroit man charged in connection with string of nationwide jewelry store smash-and-grabs

DETROIT - A Detroit man was charged in connection with a string of jewelry store smash-and-grabs in 2014 and 2015.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Arthur Berry Jr. was charged with six counts of conspiring to interfere with commerce by robbery after he was arrested in Phoenix on March 18.

Berry, 32, allegedly fled Michigan in 2015 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Officials said he led a group that robbed stores in Ohio, Connecticut, Virginia, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Nearly two dozen other people have been prosecuted in connection with the crimes.

