Detroit man charged in death of woman found in dumpster on city's east side

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a dumpster on the city's east side.

James Quill Cockerham, 50, was arrested Saturday in connection with the homicide of Elizabeth Candice-Nicole Laird, 27, of Detroit, police said. Officials said they made the arrest in the 8000 block of Stoepel Street.

Laird's body was found around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Robert Bradby Drive, according to authorities. She had been reported missing around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Investigators said the woman was seen with Cockerham inside the elevator of a nearby building.

Cockerham has been charged with first-degree murder, torture and unlawful imprisonment. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in 36th District Court.

