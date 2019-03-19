Detroit man charged in fatal car crash at Van Dyke and Seven Mile

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged JC Deandrey Hogan, 30, of Detroit, in connection with a fatal car crash that killed Gregory Anderson, 62, also of Detroit.

On March 16, 2019 at about 8:43 p.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash at Van Dyke Avenue and East Seven Mile Road in Detroit. Upon arrival, the officers found the victim in the roadway.

Medics arrived at the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries. Further, the defendant and his 9-year-old son were located in their vehicle, which had been driven off the roadway into a nearby tree. The child had a minor injury to his head that was treated by medics at the scene.

It is alleged that the defendant was driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed Mr. Anderson. Further facts and evidence will be presented at the preliminary examination.

Hogan has been charged with:

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death

Driving While License Suspended Causing Death

Operating While Intoxicated with Occupant Under 16 years of age

He was arraigned Tuesday morning in 36th District before Magistrate Bari Blake Wood. The Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for April 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled for April 8, 2019 at 9 a.m.

Both hearings are before Judge Michael Wagner in 36th District Court. The defendant received a $100,000 bond.

