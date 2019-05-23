Detroit man charged in fatal shooting at home on city's west side

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a home on the city's west side.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday outside a home in the 15000 block of Meyers Road.

John Immanuel Ishman, 51, is accused of fatally shooting Maurice Postell, 58, of Detroit, and leaving his body on the front lawn of the home.

Police said Ishman shot Postell with a handgun. He was arrested Monday.

Ishman is charged with first-degree murder, felony in possession of a firearm and two felony firearms violations.

He was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and is being held in the Wayne County Jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 5 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for June 12.

