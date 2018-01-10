Detroit man charged in fatal stabbing of his mother, stabbing of 2 men

DETROIT - A 26-year-old Detroit man was charged Wednesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother and the nonfatal stabbing of two men.

Police said Aonrai Christopher Jerry stabbed his mother, Sabbione Agee, 43, of Detroit, around 6 p.m. Sunday in the basement of their home in the 1200 block of Heyden Street.

Jerry fled the location in a car and crashed at the corner of Connor Street at Gratiot Avenue, police said. After the crash, Jerry is accused of going to a home in the 10000 block of Rosebury Avenue, where he stabbed a 42-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, police said.

The men were not acquainted with Jerry, according to officials.

Jerry fled the area on foot and was arrested later that day outside a home in the 12000 block of Promenade Avenue.

Jerry is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and one count of unlawful driving away of an automobile.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.

