Detroit man charged in fatal west-side shooting of 64-year-old

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man on the city's west side.

David Calvin Moore, 45, of Detroit, is accused of fatally shooting Willie Ray Pittman, police said.

The incident happened at 9:16 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 14000 block of LaSalle Boulevard.

Officers found Pittman lying next to the open driver's side door of his vehicle.

Medical officials were called to the scene and transported Pittman to a hospital for treatment. He died the following day.

Moore is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and a felony firearms violation.

Moore was arraigned Thursday afternoon at 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 27 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 6.

