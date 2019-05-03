Detroit man charged in father's death, non-fatal shooting of mother

The suspect fatally shot his father in the head.

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Alton Lyons, 35, in connection with the fatal shooting of his father, Ardel Hough, 60. He was also charged with the non-fatal shooting of his mother Melissa Hough, 64.

On Wednesday at around 5:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Hough family home in the 20400 block of Grandview Street.

When they arrived Lyons was standing outside of the home. Lyon allegedy shot both of his parents. He was arrested and taken into custody at the scene.

The father was shot two times in the head. Lyons' mother was found alive suffering from a gunshot wound on the left side of her body. She was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Lyons has been charged with first degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of felony firearm.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in 36th District Court.



