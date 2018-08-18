Detroit man charged in hit-and-run that killed Wayne County sergeant in Westland

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant while he was jogging this week at Hines Park in Westland.

Sgt. Lee Smith, 55, was off-duty when he was struck and killed Tuesday morning just after 10 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Desmond Robinson, 47, was arrested in Garden City on Thursday after a massive manhunt. He is accused of fatally hitting Sgt. Smith with his SUV and driving away from the scene.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Robinson with:

Reckless driving causing death

Failure to stop at an injury accident scene causing death

Tampering with evidence

Robinson is expected to be arraigned in 34th District Court in Romulus Saturday after 11 a.m.

Worthy released the following statement:

"By all accounts, Sgt. Smith was a dedicated, passionate, and skilled member of law enforcement who was going to retire soon. In the blink of an eye, the alleged actions of this defendant destroyed the lives of his family, friends, fellow officers, and the many others he had yet to positively influence.”

