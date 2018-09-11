Detroit man charged with 15 felonies after carjacking in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A Detroit man has been charged with 15 felonies after a carjacking in Harper Woods, officials said.

Kenneth Carl Dixon, 26, is accused of forcing a woman and multiple men out of a 2018 Dodge Charger around 9 p.m. Friday at the BP gas station in the 20700 block of North Harper Avenue.

Police said Harper fled the gas station in the stolen Charger.

Harper Woods officers located the Charger on Detroit's east side, and Dixon fled on foot, police said. He was taken into custody by Harper Woods police after a short foot pursuit, officials said.

Nobody was injured during the carjacking, according to authorities.

Dixon is charged with carjacking, two counts of armed robbery, larceny of $20,000 or more, receiving stolen property worth $20,000 or more, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, obstructing a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and seven felony firearms violations.

Dixon was formally charged Monday in 32-A District Court. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.