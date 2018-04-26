Detroit man charged with accidentally killing friend while playing with rifle on Instagram Live

Police said an 18-year-old man accidentally shot his friend during a live video on Instagram. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit man is accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend while they were playing with a rifle on Instagram Live.

Police said Dawone Cooke and Dylan Hemphill, both 18-year-old Detroiters, were filming a live video on Instagram around 11:55 p.m. on April 2 at a home in the 17600 block of San Juan Drive.

The teens were playing with a rifle with a bayonet, officials said. Hemphill gave the weapon to Cook, who was handling the bayonet, when the gun discharged, according to authorities.

Hemphill was shot in the head. Cook called 911, but medical officials pronounced Hemphill dead at the scene.

Cook was arrested and released pending further investigation, police said.

Cook is charged with one count of careless discharge causing injury or death, a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of two years behind bars.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

