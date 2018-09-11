Detroit man charged with crashing into several parked cars while fleeing police

A Detroit man has been charged with crashing into several parked cars while fleeing police officers.

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged with crashing into several parked cars while fleeing police officers.

Corie Williams, 29, is accused of driving at a high speed in the 1110 block of Phillip Street when officers saw him around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they tried to stop Williams, but he fled the scene at a high speed and crashed into several parked cars, causing damage.

Investigators with the Detroit and Grosse Pointe police departments arrested Williams later that day.

Williams is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, two counts of resisting and obstructing police, reckless driving and failure to stop after an accident.

He was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 19, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Williams is being held on $25,000 bail.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.