Detroit man charged with fatally shooting brother after argument

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged with killing his brother after an argument at their apartment on the city's west side.

Milo A. Earnest, 59, is accused of fatally shooting Walton E. Earnest, 54, around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1150 block of Holcomb Street.

Police were called to the apartment and found Walton Earnest dead on the floor with gunshot wounds.

Milo Earnest is accused of fatally shooting his brother with a handgun after an argument. Police canvassed the area, found Milo Earnest and arrested him.

Milo Earnest is charged with open murder and a felony firearms violation.

