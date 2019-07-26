Detroit man charged with sexually assaulting girl, woman after following them in Hamtramck

A man suspected of following and attacking women in Hamtramck. (WDIV)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A Detroit man accused of following women in Hamtramck forced a teenage girl into an alley to sexually assault her and broke into a woman's home to sexually assault her while she was sleeping, according to authorities.

Marcus Maxwell Ross, 32, of Detroit, has been charged in connection with both incidents.

Teenager assaulted in alley

Police said Ross approached a 16-year-old girl around 11:30 p.m. on July 14 in the area of Joseph Campau Avenue and Casmere Street.

He forced the girl into an alley and sexually assaulted her, according to authorities.

The girl reported the assault to police and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Ross is charged with kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with strangulation, felonious assault and armed robbery in connection with the incident.

Woman assaulted inside home

Police said a 37-year-old woman noticed a man following her around 3 p.m. on July 18 while she was walking eastbound on Caniff Street.

After losing sight of Ross, the woman went home, police said.

The woman said she went to sleep and woke up at 4:51 p.m. to find Ross on top of her. As she struggled with him, he struck her several times before leaving the scene on foot, according to authorities.

Hamtramck police investigated the case and arrested Ross.

He is charged with first-degree home invasion, criminal sexual conduct - assault with intent to commit criminal sexual penetration, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault in connection with the incident.

Ross was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon at 31st District Court in Hamtramck.

