Detroit man convicted of sexual assault 20 years after crime exonerated

DETROIT - A Detroit man convicted of sexual assault 20 years after the crime has been exonerated. A judge on Friday granted a new trial to James Clay, but the Wayne County prosecutor says the case is closed.

Clay says it's an "amazing feeling." In 2017, CIay was convicted of raping a teenager back in 1997 and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

He was charged after his DNA was compared to evidence that had languished in storage. But it turns out that Clay had an intimate relationship with her decades ago.



