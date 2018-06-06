Detroit man critically injured after crashing motorcycle into back of semi truck on I-696, MSP says

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-696, police said. (WDIV)

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a crash involving a semi truck and a motorcycle on I-696 near I-75, officials said.

Police said a motorcycle ran into the back of a semi truck on I-696. The motorcyclist was ejected and rolled underneath the semi truck, police said.

Michigan State Police originally reported that the 49-year-old Detroit man was killed in the crash, but an update at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Troopers found the driver of the semi truck at the Mopar Chrysler Distribution Center in Centerline. He is being cooperative, according to police.

Officials believe the truck driver might not have been aware of the collision with the motorcycle.

I-696 was closed in the Campbell Road and Hilton Road area, but it has since reopened, officials said.

