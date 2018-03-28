Detroit man exonerated after 45 years says no bitterness

Richard Phillips speaks to reporters after Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy dismissed homicide charges on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit man exonerated of murder after 45 years in prison says the justice system works - "it just didn't work fast enough."

Richard Phillips won't face a second trial. His conviction was overturned last year based on new evidence from a co-defendant at the 1972 trial. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says an additional investigation shows Phillips had no role in a 1971 fatal shooting.

READ: Wayne County prosecutor dismisses homicide charges against man after 45 years in prison

Phillips had been free on bond since December and likely will qualify for more than $2 million under Michigan's wrongful conviction law.

He's very upbeat. Phillips says he's "not a bitter man" because he's "never carried bitterness."

Judge Kevin Cox says the 71-year-old Phillips has seen the "worst and the best of the criminal justice system."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.