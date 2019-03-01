Detroit man expresses guilt in young mother's death in police pursuit

DETROIT - In court Thursday, Darick Anthony Brown, 42, said he never wanted to be responsible for the death of the woman he loved.

Brown faced 11 different charges but ended up pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge. The rest of the charges were dimissed.

In court, he stood before a judge and admitted his part in a deadly collision that killed his girlfriend, Kaneesha Griffin.

Despite Brown's proclaimed love for Griffin, Brown's actions in October were neglectful. He admitted to waving a gun inside a car, driving intoxicated and fleeing from police. Brown lost control of the car and crashed. Griffin was in the passenger seat at the time.

Griffin's mother told the court her three grandsons are having problems coping with the loss of their mother.

Brown said he accepts he was at fault and told the judge the hardest part is knowing he caused a family so much pain.

