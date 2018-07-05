Detroit man facing charges for assaulting man, stealing bicycle in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A Detroit man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a man and stole his bicycle Sunday in Harper Woods.

Charles Hogan, 34, is charged with assault and larceny.

Police said Hogan assaulted a 55-year-old Detroit man on Kelly Road near Washtenaw Street and stole the victim's bicycle at 6:10 p.m.

A police officer who was patrolling the area saw the victim and stopped to help him. While assisting, the officer said he saw Hogan fleeing on the bike. The officer pursued Hogan for a short distance and took him into custody, police said.

Hogan's bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety 10 percent.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.