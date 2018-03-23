Detroit man facing charges for stealing money from Farmington restaurant

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a larceny from a Farmington restaurant. (WDIV)

FARMINGTON, Mich. - A Detroit man is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant in Farmington.

The theft at Los Tres Amigos on March 18 was caught on camera. A tip led police to Vincent Edward Bowden.

He is charged with felony larceny in a building.

Vincent Bowden (WDIV)

Police said Bowden and a woman told the staff they were waiting for the rest of their party to arrive. Surveillance video shows the woman blocking other customers from seeing Bowden open the cash register. Several hundred dollars were stolen.

An investigation revealed that Bowden has a criminal history that includes convictions for similar larcenies in Livonia, Fraser, Dearborn, Shelby Township and Troy. The investigation also found the woman who was with Bowden is the mother of his children. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, police said.

A not guilty plea was entered on Bowden's behalf. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety or 10 percent. He is due back in court April 6.

