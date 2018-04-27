Detroit man failed to appear at arraignment for fatal shooting of friend on Instagram Live

A man was shot and killed while live streaming on Instagram from a Detroit home on April 3, 2018. The home is in the 17600 block of San Juan Drive. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit man failed to appear Friday morning for an arraignment on a misdemeanor charge in connection with the fatal shooting of his friend while they were playing with a rifle on Instagram Live and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Dawone Cook, 18, is charged with a misdemeanor count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.

Man shot, killed while live streaming on Instagram

Prosecutors say Cook and his friend, Dylan Hemphill, also 18, were filming a live video on Instagram at about 11:55 p.m. on April 2 at a home in the 17600 block of San Juan Drive and were playing with a rifle with a bayonet. Police have said the two were showing off weapons and money in the video.

Hemphill gave the weapon to Cook, who was handling the bayonet, when the gun discharged, according to authorities.

Hemphill was shot in the head. Cook called 911, but medical officials pronounced Hemphill dead at the scene. Police called the shooting an accident.

Cook was arrested and released pending charges. He failed to appear before the 36th District Court at 10:30 a.m. and an arrest warrant was issued.

The misdemeanor charge has a maximum penalty of two years behind bars.

