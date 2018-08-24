Detroit man gets 92-157 years in prison for Grosse Pointe sexual assault, home invasions

DETROIT - A Detroit man who terrorized at least two women and raped one of them found out Friday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Gerald Day was convicted of home invasion, sexual assault, firearms charges and more. Officials said he was already caught and in court before he was let out on bond and broke into another home.

"This has been the most difficult 16 months of my life," the 37-year-old sexual abuse victim said. "Gerald Day, you raped me in my kitchen, in front of my child while my other children were sleeping."

Day had already been accused of a home invasion and assault, during which he tied up a woman and repeatedly used a Taser on her.

He was allowed to post bond, and while out on bond, he broke into another home and raped a mother of four.

"You robbed me of my sense of security in my own home, my own body," the woman said.

Day was sentenced Friday. Judge Kevin Cox took into account the severity of the attacks, when they happened and Day's criminal record.

"He turned his back on the option to adhere to our laws," Cox said.

Day was sentenced to 92-157 years in prison.

While the victim was able to forgive Day, she said her children will never be the same.

"My oldest children have knives by their beds because of you," she said.

Day's sentence is so long because under the law judges can make defendants serve back-to-back time for specific charges. Cox said that was necessary for justice.

