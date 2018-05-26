Detroit man in custody after cutting off tether while out on bond for shooting at police

DETROIT - A Detroit man who was charged last year in connection with a shootout with police was taken into custody Saturday in Clinton Township after he cut off his GPS tether Friday, police said.

Ivory Traylor III, 31, was out on a $100,000 bond. He cut off his tether Friday morning on the Lodge Freeway exit ramp to Wyoming Avenue, police said.

Police received information at 10:50 a.m. that Traylor was in an apartment on Stair Street, north of 16 Mile Road. Since Traylor had previously shot at police, the U.S. Marshals and police evacuated the unit and busted down the apartment's door, police said.

Traylor was arrested without incident, police said. No weapons were found.

MORE: 'Erratic' man hurt in shootout with Detroit police after jumping over cars in traffic

What happened

Traylor is accused of opening fire on two Detroit officers. Police said at 10:53 a.m. May 17, 2017 Traylor was being disruptive at a hotel in the 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue. When officers arrived to investigate, Traylor ran away and led them on a foot chase.

Ivory Traylor III (WDIV)

Traylor is accused of pulling out a handgun at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Dubois Street and firing shots at the officers.

The officers returned fire and Traylor was struck several times. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for the treatment of several leg injuries.

Traylor is charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of resisting and obstructing and a second-degree felony firearms violation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.