Detroit man pleads guilty to kidnapping child, leading police on chase, prompting Amber alert

Police said Grady Lamar Barrett forcibly removed a 2-year-old girl from a relative's house by using a machete and drove her to Ohio before returning to Michigan. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 43-year-old Detroit man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to charges of kidnapping a child and taking her across state lines, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

Police said Grady Lamar Barrett forcibly removed a 2-year-old girl from a relative's house by using a machete. He drove her to Ohio before returning to Michigan, officials said.

Barrett is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase spanning multiple counties before crashing his vehicle.

Law enforcement officers recovered the girl after the crash.

Barrett faces a minimum of 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 10.

Dashcam video shows chase

The video comes from a city of Monroe police car and shows the first few moments of the chase, when an officer sees the passenger of a pickup looking back. The video shows the driver was initially unsure what to do.

You can watch the video below.

The Monroe police officer spotted Grady Barrett's pickup on I-275 North and radioed for backup. He turned on his lights and siren to try to pull the pickup truck over.

"He's not pulling over, not speeding off yet," the officer said.

That quickly changed as a Michigan State Police trooper took the lead and tried to force the pickup over. But after some cat and mouse, the pickup was able to get ahead as speeds soared into the triple digits.

The chase continued on I-94, I-96 and the Southfield Freeway before moving to surface streets.

A trooper finally spun the pickup out of control off 7 Mile Road onto Meyers Road.

Sondra Renee, 2, was rescued from the crashed pickup. She was not in a car seat.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has the warrant and is reviewing it regarding two people who were arrested after the chase. Nobody is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

More on Grady Barrett

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Barrett, 42, skipped out on probation in November 2012 in Wayne County.

Barrette went to prison in 1995 for assault and battery, carrying a concealed weapon and attempting to receive stolen property.

Barrett allegedly took 2-year-old Sondra Renee at knifepoint Tuesday morning from her aunt's home on Detroit’s west side. Police said the child belongs to Barrett's girlfriend and he is not the biological parent.

A machete was later seen sitting on the dashboard of Barrett's vehicle after the chase.

"They engaged in a pursuit that lasted quite some time, about 50 minutes, through several cities and counties," Detroit Police Deputy Chief David LeValley said.

Barrett was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital under arrest. A second person in the vehicle was taken into custody and the child was recovered safe.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.