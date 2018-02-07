Detroit man pleads guilty to threatening police on Facebook

DETROIT - A Detroit man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to making threats on Facebook against police officers.

The office of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says 42-year-old Nheru Littleton entered the plea Tuesday in a Detroit courtroom to making a threat of terrorism. Sentencing is scheduled for April 10.

Authorities say he used social media in July 2016 to encourage the killing of white officers after the fatal shooting of five officers in Dallas.

Littleton's attorney had earlier argued that Littleton's posts were protected by the First Amendment. The defense had challenged on appeal whether the charge could proceed, but higher courts including the Michigan Court of Appeals let it move forward.

