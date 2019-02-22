Detroit man sentenced 3 to 15 years in prison for sex trafficking

DETROIT - A 34-year-old man from Detroit was sentenced Thursday for his involvement in sex trafficking.

Aaron Streety was sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court to three to 15 years in prison. He was charged in May 2018 and pleaded guilty to one count of human trafficking – forced labor causing commercial sex – in early January 2019.

The Investigation into Streety was initiated after the victim was rescued from a Southfield hotel. The victim was picked up by Streety at a bus stop where she had just arrived from Georgia.

According to authorities, Streety forced the victim to perform commercial sex acts after he took her phone and identification. She escaped about a week later and called police.

“This should paint a clear picture that Michigan won’t harbor these criminals or anyone who lines their pockets by exploiting people and preying on our children," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.