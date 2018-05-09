Detroit man sentenced for role in drug conspiracy, death from fentanyl distribution

DETROIT - A Detroit man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty for his role in a drug conspiracy and the death of a drug customer, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced.

Karl Shaw, 61, was sentenced by United States District Judge Bernard A. Friedman in Detroit. Friedman ordered Shaw to serve at least three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Officials said they were investigating who was responsible for the overdose death of a person and to address neighborhood complaints regarding drug distribution in and around local businesses in Dearborn. That led to Shaw's arrest.

According to court records, Shaw sold fentanyl to the victim, who was found unresponsive hours later in his still-running vehicle.

Police investigated Shaw based on complaints from members of the community about drug sales happening in and around Metro Detroit businesses.

Dearborn police arrested Shaw when they executed a search warrant at his home and seized various narcotics, all packaged for distribution.

“Sadly, this is yet another example of a Michigan opioid dealer who has killed an addict," Schneider said. "This is the deadliest drug crisis in American history, and our federal, state and local partners are working together to battle the opioid epidemic.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.